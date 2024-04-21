Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bay 12 Games, Dwarf Fortress, Kitfox Games

Dwarf Fortress Launches Public Beta For Adventure Mode

Kitfox Games revealed a new mode being added to Dwarf Fortress in a Public Beta, as players can now take on Adventure Mode.

Players explore the world in RPG style, facing new dangers and discoveries.

Adventure Mode beta arrives ahead of a full version planned for later this year.

Simulate and manage a detailed world with endless gameplay possibilities.

Indie game developer Bay 12 Games and publisher Kitfox Games have added a new mode to Dwarf Fortress, as Adventure Mode is available in a Public Beta. The name is exactly as it sounds as you'll be able to roam freely around the world, still taking on all of the dangers from the standard Fortress Mode, but now with the added dangers of playing in unknown territory with all sorts of pitfalls and benefits for you to find. The Public Beta is now active on Steam as we have more info and a trailer here.

Adventure Mode

Adventure Mode is the RPG campaign mode of Dwarf Fortress, where players can create a character and freely roam the rich simulated world they have made a home in during their Fortress Mode save or start fresh in a newly generated world. The beta branch can be found on Steam if players go to properties and then betas from Dwarf Fortress in their Steam library. Bay 12 previously announced that Adventure Mode would be released in April 2024 during last year's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Edition, but game development realities have made it clear that the team will first need to launch into Beta this month, with the full version coming later this year.

Dwarf Fortress

The deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that's ever been created. The legendary Dwarf Fortress is now on Steam. Build a fortress and try to help your dwarves survive against a deeply generated world. Not just generated geometry — a whole simulated world. Generated rise and fall of civilizations, personalities, creatures, cultures, etc. Infinite hours of gameplay. Now, with beautiful pixel graphics! A lifetime "living" project – created/updated since 2003, with no end in sight. Generate your unique world and manage a bustling colony of dwarves, even as they probably mine towards their eventual demise. A new endless hobby, just for you!

