DXRacer Unveils Air Pro Series & 2023 Master Series Gaming Chairs

DXRacer showed off some new models of their gaming chairs this week as they revealed the Air Pro Series and the 2023 Master Series. The team specifically wanted to highlight a couple of things that separate these from other editions of both lines, aside from the new selection of colors you can choose from. The updated Air Pro model has been given a revamp on its lumbar and headrest support, along with the fact that it was created with recycled eco-friendly materials, this updated model will start selling for $500. Meanwhile, the updated version of the Master Series has beengiving a bit of a buff all around as they are boasting it will be a perfect fit for most gamers with a price tag of $540. You can read more about them below as both models will be available on October 17th, 2022.

The Air Pro Series offers ultra-breathable, form-fitting, luxury comfort across six different color schemes such as Black/White, Red, and standard Black. Stay cool atop an ergonomic throne constructed with high-strength components complemented by highly-adjustable ergonomics, including a magnetic lumbar support filled with plush memory foam padding. Unlock the Air Pro Series' full potential with a plethora of optional accessories and take it beyond the average netted chair. Set the mood for any gaming setup with a remote-controlled RGB exoskeleton. Cozy up in the winter months with a slip-on leather chair cover available in Black, Red, and White. Kick those tired feet up and chill on a telescopic footrest.

The updated 2023 Master Series introduces the comfort of a soft sofa into any room or office. Exude elegance with one of five different professional color options including Black, Green, and White. Tilt and rocking synchronic-tilt modes offer multiple settings to turn the chair into anyone's favorite, flexible recliner. Confidently sink into its tailored ergonomic fit for any occasion thanks to a built-in, adjustable lumbar support: no obtuse, strapped pillow required. A large, rail-mounted memory foam headrest provides cervical spine support and personal height adjustment for all body types. Extra accessory options add unprecedented comfort as well. Customize the perfect seat with interchangeable cushions created with microfiber, perforated, breathable polyurethane leather. Avoid drink spills and broken tech with a cup holder and laptop dock.