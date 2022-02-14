Dying Light 2 Launches First Free DLC Pack With Armor & Weapons

Techland recognizes that the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a tough one, so they released a new DLC pack with some goodies. The company previously announced this release as part of their post-launch roadmap, where players will be getting a mix of free and paid DLC to keep things active in the game and help you out in various ways. We have the details on this pack for you below as it is just the start of a ton of long-term content coming to the game, as you get a few new items to help you survive in the land of the undead.

Dying Light 2 – Authority Pack

Bring law and order back to The City and enforce the rules with the Authority pack, coming in three parts as free DLC. Collect all three parts to get a full outfit and a unique hammer. The first part (available from today) contains:

Intimidating Jacket: Put on this jacket and fight for justice!

Put on this jacket and fight for justice! Intimidating Cargo Pants: They'll hold everything you'll need to enforce the law.

They'll hold everything you'll need to enforce the law. Intimidating High-Tops: Stand up for what's right with these unique high-tops.

The second part (available Feb. 16) will contain:

Intimidating Gauntlets: These may not restore law and order in a flash, but they'll definitely make it easier.

These may not restore law and order in a flash, but they'll definitely make it easier. Intimidating Windbreaker: Bring down the rule breakers with this windbreaker.

Bring down the rule breakers with this windbreaker. Intimidating Leather Guards: Use these leather guards to help you keep the peace.

The third part (available Feb. 18) will bring:

The Two-Handed Authority Hammer: With this in your arsenal, they'd better follow the rules.

To unlock the Authority pack, visit the platform store's product page, claim the DLC, and download it to represent the faction with style.

Ronin Pack – Coming Soon!

Roam The City as a masterless samurai with the Ronin pack, coming in three parts to download as free DLC. Collect them all to get a full outfit and a unique sword.