Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Releases The Frightening Part II Content

The crew at Techland have released the second half of their Halloween content for Dying Light 2, as The Frightening continues.

Key Points The Frightening Part II for Dying Light 2 Stay Human lets players encounter new enemies and weapons.

Game update brings weapon repair option and the ability for enemies to drop weapons.

Techland releases new mission types, player feedback based improvements and introduces finisher moves.

Community Update #3 is part of a series dedicated to implementing ideas and feedback from the players.

Techland has let the other show drop on their Halloween content this year for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as The Frightening Part II has been released. Players will be able to experience a new game update, new weapons and gear, a new slew of enemies to deal with, and more. We have the details below, as the content will run until November 16.

The Frightening Part II: Slashing Pumpkintiles Event

The spookiest season is in full swing, and zombies can feel right at home. To make the most of the eerie vibes, Dying Light 2 Stay Human debuts the Slashing Pumpkintiles Event – the second part of The Frightening, a follow-up to Part I, Vampire: the Masquerade Event. Techland is also releasing the Plague Bundle (available for free for the duration of the event) and the Scarecrow Bundle (available for purchase via the online store). Last year's Pumpkintiles and Pumpkintile Tyrants will be back, along with newcomers: Banshee Witches and Haunted Biters. Players looking for Treats can also expect the return of Baka the Unfortunate and his seasonal Bazaar stall, filled with freaky Masks as well as new weapons and items, including plenty of Trick-or-Treats – chocolate bars with special effects.

Dying Light 2 Community Update #3

Community Update #3 is built around players' feedback, mostly submitted via the Community Ideas feature in the Pilgrim Outpost. It introduces improvements across categories such as weapons, inventory, enemies, and missions. This update kicks off the process of implementing all features promised in the earlier Sneak Peek.

Weapons & Gear

Perhaps the most anticipated change is the introduction of the weapon repair option. Now, the Craftsmaster can help fix up all favorite tools of destruction, even if they're completely broken. To make matters even more convenient, players can now dismantle gear as well as mods, and receive some resources back to allow more space for experimenting. Adding to that, human enemies can now drop weapons; with the introduction of new knives and a new weapon rarity, this aspect of the game allows for even more experiments.

Enemies & Missions

New Dying Light 2 challenges await with new enemy variants, and the spookiness gets turned up to eleven, as some Virals may begin to show glimpses of their former humanity. In this terrifying atmosphere, players will be able to replay GRE anomalies as well as look for the Carrier missions – and get rewarded with Carrier and Carrier Leader Outfits. To dial up gore and brutality, the game will also introduce finishers – gory and spectacular ways to kill off weakened enemies.

Bits & Bobs

Details matter and can have a huge impact on the quality of play. This is why a simple chat for co-op will now be available on PC. Players will also be able to come across consumables to heal them instantly. What's more? There are a bunch of visual upgrades coming, including weather improvements. There's something for the consoles as well: the introduction of FOV slider for Xbox Series S. The Community Update #3 wouldn't be possible without players sharing their thoughts via Community Ideas. With more than 10,000 submissions, Techland is only getting started implementing them into the game. Community Update #3 is the first in the series of upcoming changes, available for free to all owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. To learn more about the inner workings of this update, check out the recently launched Dev Blog at the Pilgrim Outpost.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!