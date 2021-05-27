Dying Light 2 Will Finally Be Released In December 2021
During a special livestream held on Twitch today, Techland revealed that Dying Light 2 is finally getting released this December. Aside from the fact that the game now has a sub-title with "Stay Human", this video gave us a rundown of what the game is about and everything you can do in it. While there was some new information peppered throughout the entire piece, a good chunk of this is stuff we already saw at E3 a couple of years ago. So this more of an expansion of the knowledge we already knew, if you were paying attention to what was previously released. If not, everything here is brand new to you.
The company also opened up pre-orders for the game, which you have a few different options to choose from. There are three retail editions available: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's. Plus, there are three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. All those who pre-order any version of the game will receive an exclusive digital Reload Pack, which comes with a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin. The game will officially be released (provided it isn't pushed back again) on December 7th, 2021, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a story-driven open world action role-playing game, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Dying Light published in 2015, which has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. This time, players are visiting the City—mankind's last stronghold in the fight against the virus. Developed parkour mechanics enable players to explore the vast open world and use tactical combat. The lost civilization and setting of the modern dark ages requires creative approaches to finding items and crafting gear. Gameplay shifts during a day and night cycle, so players can dare to plunder abandoned lairs of infected at night and discover the dark secrets of those in power by day. Players must choose which side they want to take and write their own story.