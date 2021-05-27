Dying Light 2 Will Finally Be Released In December 2021

During a special livestream held on Twitch today, Techland revealed that Dying Light 2 is finally getting released this December. Aside from the fact that the game now has a sub-title with "Stay Human", this video gave us a rundown of what the game is about and everything you can do in it. While there was some new information peppered throughout the entire piece, a good chunk of this is stuff we already saw at E3 a couple of years ago. So this more of an expansion of the knowledge we already knew, if you were paying attention to what was previously released. If not, everything here is brand new to you.

The company also opened up pre-orders for the game, which you have a few different options to choose from. There are three retail editions available: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's. Plus, there are three digital editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. All those who pre-order any version of the game will receive an exclusive digital Reload Pack, which comes with a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin. The game will officially be released (provided it isn't pushed back again) on December 7th, 2021, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.