Dying Light Launches 4th Of July Event With New Bundle

Techland has launched a brand new bundle pack for Dying Light before they kick off a new 4th Of July event this week. The event itself will kick off on July 1st and run all the way through July 11th, covering the 4th Of July and every day they can around it for people who love to celebrate freedom extra hard. The event celebrates American Independence by giving you the opportunity to let loose with fireworks against all of the undead in your wake. If you manage to kill 50 infected with fireworks, the game will reward you with a random Gold Melee Weapon. Meanwhile, those who are working towards the global objective of 10,000,000 infected kills with fireworks will earn 3x King Mods, if you're able to achieve such an insane goal. Plus, players can collect five fireworks from the Quartermaster per day. You can read more about the new bundle below, which is being released ahead of time for you to rampage with as a "savvy gamer" and we have a trailer for the pack below as well.

The Savvy Gamer Bundle gives players a chance to unleash their inner nerd and wield DIY gamer-gear-themed weapons, wear a sick RGB-LED outfit, and burn rubber in a brand-new 1337 buggy skin. The pack is available for purchase on PC today and will hit consoles on June 29, priced $2.99. Forged in the depths of Harran in a pro gamer's residence, the bundle features unique, deadly, and vibrant makeshift gaming items to pwn hordes of the most deadly infected. After all, nobody is better prepared for a zombie outbreak than a gamer! The full list of new skins available in the bundle: RGB AXE-Pad – a one-handed axe with added shock damage on consecutive hits

Next-Gen Maul – an epic two-handed hammer that deals shock damage during charged attacks

Bow – "LED Meta Bow"

Player Outfit – "1337 G4m3R Outfit"

Buggy Skin – "4wheelz"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light – Savvy Gamer Bundle Trailer (https://youtu.be/imYYvI736F4)