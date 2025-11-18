Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Better World, ARTE France, Ludogram

Dystopian Corporate Game "A Better World" Has Launched

Are you ready to do some time traveling for a dystopian corporation? Strap into your chair as A Better World has been released

Article Summary A Better World lets you rewrite history as a corporate time traveler in a darkly comic, dystopian workplace.

Make game-changing decisions at historic moments; your choices shape the future or risk global disaster.

Explore a retro-futuristic setting inspired by vintage sci-fi, full of satire and corporate absurdity.

Now available on Steam for PC, A Better World combines time travel, humor, and ethical dilemmas.

Indie game developer Ludogram and publisher ARTE France have launched their new dystopian corporate game, A Better World. The game has been promoted as if Marvel's Loki collided with The Stanley Parable, as you are a cog in the wheel at a company that looks to change the world through a marvelous new time machine that you've been put in charge of. You'll head back and do your bosses' bidding, but at what cost? Enjoy the trailer and information here, as the game is now available on PC via Steam.

A Better World

Travel back in time. Use and master our Computer, the most powerful time machine ever created! Thanks to this marvelous device, you will be able to travel centuries back in time: from the Jurassic period to the Space Race, or from Ancient Greece to the French Renaissance, you can explore thousands of years in just a few seconds! Change the past. To complete your assignments, you will have to make decisions at key historical moments. Stop JFK from being assassinated, give the nuclear bomb to Gandhi, send humanity to Mars rather than to the moon… and analyze the consequences to make even better choices afterwards! Just… please avoid causing a premature apocalypse, if you don't mind.

Rewrite History: Use The Computer to meddle with major events, from ancient myths to modern politics.

Corporate Time Travel: Climb the ranks of A Better World Company through absurd tasks and ethically questionable decisions.

Meet Globos: Now enhanced with expressive sounds and lighter interactions for a smoother experience.

Choices With Consequences: Decisions ripple through history, unlocking new outcomes or catastrophic disasters.

Retro-Futuristic Workplace: Explore a mid-century corporate dystopia inspired by vintage sci-fi aesthetics.

Witty, Darkly Comic Storytelling: Navigate the fine line between progress and chaos in this satirical tale of power, technology, and "improvement."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!