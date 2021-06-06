E3 2021 Reveals Part Of Their Schedule & Fan Access

This week, the ESA revealed part of their schedule for E3 2021, as well as part of the Fan Access plans they have coming up. The programming for it looks pretty cool, but not every day is super jam-packed like in the previous years in-person or online. The festivities will kick off on Saturday, June 12th, as the stream will be hosted by Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez, Jacki Jing, and Greg Miller. What's more, fans can now register to be a part of the global four-day virtual event that will feature digital presentations from major industry publishers. Fans can register at the E3 website to gain access during the show. Meanwhile, we have the schedule (as it stands for now) for you below.

E3 2021 Schedule Overview

Saturday, June 12th, broadcast pre-show starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

Sunday, June 13th, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:45am PT / 11:45am ET

Microsoft's long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Fans can also look forward to special presentations from Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Monday, June 14th, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET

Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer, and Capcom will take place throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

Tuesday, June 15th, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET

The last day of E3 will include Nintendo's Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games, and GameSpot will also have focused events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

Fan Access

Registration begins today for fans around the globe to access the E3 online portal and app. Beginning on Saturday, June 12th, the portal will provide access to: