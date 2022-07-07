E3 Announces Return In 2023 In Partnership With ReedPop

The ESA announced today that they will be bringing back E3 in 2023 to Los Angeles, but this time they'll be working with ReedPop. If you're not familiar with ReedPop, you should be considering they are the prime convention organizer in the United States, currently producing events like PAX, New York Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration, C2E2, and more. For years the ESA has handled a lot of the event internally, but after having major game companies pull out to do their own thing elsewhere in the city, they were going to work with iam8bit to bring life back to the con. However, the pandemic hit, forcing them to cancel the event three years in a row, and iam8bit eventually worked with Summer Game Fest for their own in-person media-only event. So it's pretty clear that linking up with ReedPop is their response to that new partnership.

In recent years the convention has been criticized for a lot of things, and its reputation has taken a hit. Is it possible that having ReedPop take over and manage the event will improve things? Maybe. But considering the fact that E3 is still considered an industry-related convention where people come to work, and there's been little separation between that aspect and the desire to get as many casual ticket holders in the building as possible, there are a lot of people who have sworn off going to E3 ever again. No matter what happens from here, ReedPop has got their work cut out for themselves, and they've got 10 months to figure it out. Here are a few quotes from today's announcement as we wait to see what they decide to do for 2023.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023," said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. "With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites." Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop Global VP of Gaming who will lead the newly formed E3 team along with his global gaming live event responsibilities added, "For years, we've listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community's feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what's always worked—while reshaping what didn't and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond." "We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events." continued Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA. "The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come."