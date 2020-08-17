EA Access & Origin Access Basic To Be Renamed As EA Play

Some interesting changes for Electronic Arts as the company will be rebranding a couple of their programs to EA Play. The announcement came down late last week, revealing that the two big entities under the banner getting a rename are EA Access and Origin Access Basic. Apparently there was no real major reasoning for the change beyond the idea that they wanted to put everything under a single title and make it easier for their dedicated fans to find what they wanted. Plus they seem to be indicating that they will be adding more content to the brand over the next few months to make it bigger than the current sum of its parts. EA Play Live will also continue as their live event before E3 takes place in Los Angeles. (Provided there is an E3 next year.) You can read more about the change below as it will go into effect on August 18th.

As we mentioned earlier, members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC. But what do we mean by exclusive challenges, rewards, and content? That will vary from title to title, but we're talking things like early access challenges and rewards like Ultimate Team Packs, exclusive vanity items and cosmetics, and more. Make sure your EA Account email preferences are switched on so you'll be the first to know what's available with your membership on your favorite upcoming titles like Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and Star Wars: Squadrons. You can also visit our game websites and the EA.com News page for updates.