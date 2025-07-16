Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports FC 26, FC 26, Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham

EA Sports FC 26 Has Revealed This Year's Cover Athletes

EA Sports FC 26 revealed the cover athletes they picked for this year's edition, as the game will be released in late September

Article Summary EA Sports FC 26 features Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala as this year’s official cover athletes.

Gameplay gets major updates with improved dribbling, run curves, and new reinforcement-learning AI.

New Career features like Manager Live and Archetypes bring deeper immersion and customization options.

Ultimate Team gets fresh Live Events, Tournament modes, and enhanced authenticity with 20,000+ real players.

Electronic Arts has revealed the official cover athletes for EA Sports FC 26, as Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala will share the spotlight this year. Bellingham makes a return to the series after having his debut last year, sharing the cover with his former youth teammate Musiala, who becomes the first FC Bayern Munich player to be featured on the cover. We have a couple of quotes from both men below and more details on the game, as it will be released on September 26, 2025.

"It's really nice to share this moment with Jamal, as a reflection of how far we've come. I remember our times rooming together in the England Youth team, we'd play the game all the time," said Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. "Where I'm from, everyone knows the game, everyone plays it and talks about it so much. I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to be on the cover again."

"When I found out I'd be on the cover of FC, it was such a crazy feeling. I thought, how could I tell my little brother? He's a big fan of the game, so this will be a nice surprise for him," said Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala. "It's something I always wanted growing up and it's such a big part of football culture. Who knows, maybe I can still beat Jude at FC."

EA Sports FC 26

The club is yours! Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option — driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness — is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs. Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

Refined Gameplay Fundamentals: EA Sports FC 26 delivers a variety of game-wide changes, including improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more.

The new Competitive Gameplay preset—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, while the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career.

Step into the exhilarating world of Manager Live, a new dimension added to the mode through a live hub bursting with ever-changing variable-length Challenges. Alongside Original Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live hosts regularly released scenarios throughout the new season curated around the real world of football, giving players the next thing to go after in their careers.

A brand-new feature to FC 26, Archetypes has been inspired by the greats of the game, introducing new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch.

In FC 26, fans will be able to put their dream squads to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.

EA Sports is proud to bring unrivalled real-game authenticity in EA Sports FC 26 with over 20,000 athletes, across 750+ clubs & national teams, playing in more than 120 stadiums and 35+ leagues, powered by the support of more than 300 global football partners.

