EA Sports Reveals New Improvements Coming To FIFA 22

Over the weekend, EA Sports revealed their cover athlete for FIFA 22, and today we're finding out more about the game's incoming improvements. First off, we learned that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will be taking the cover of this year's game, the second year in a row for him and one of only three athletes in the sport to do so. We also learned that the game will be powered by HyperMotion with some of the latest advanced 11-v-11 match capture and proprietary machine learning technology around to bring the game to life in a new way. According to the team, this setup will help deliver "the most realistic, fluid, and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world's game." You can read more about it below and check out the announcement trailer as well, as the game will be released on October 1st, 2021.

HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, EA's proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it's a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball. The new game also offers deep and innovative features across other parts of gameplay and our most popular modes including Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs and FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans can expect more consistency and distinct personalities between the posts with a complete goalkeeper system rebuild, an all-new Create a Club experience in Career Mode, reimagined gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, completely new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favorites. More news on FIFA 22 innovation will follow throughout the summer. Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé graces the cover for the second year in a row, making him one of few to earn back-to-back cover star status, alongside others like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. With 17,000+ players across 700+ teams in more than 90 stadiums and over 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is the only place you can play in iconic competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FIFA 22 | Official Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/o1igaMv46SY)