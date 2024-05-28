Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Earl Vs. The Mutants, Falling State Inc.

Earl Vs. The Mutants Confirmed For Release In Mid-June

Falling State Inc. confirmed that Earl Vs. The Mutants will be released on Steam in mid-June, along with the release of a new trailer.

Indie game developer and publisher Falling State Inc. has given Earl Vs. The Mutants a proper release date, as it arrives in a couple of weeks. In case you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a post-apocalyptic top-down chaotic shooter where you take on the role of a balding exterminator who has taken on the mission of trying to save humanity from a never-ending wave of mutants. The game is just pure chaos and will leave you questioning how to best take on all sorts of challenges from vehicles you arm to the teeth. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will arrive on Steam on June 11.

Earl Vs. The Mutants

In the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse, Edna ingeniously pivots her pest control business to address the new, more dangerous threat – mutants. As the sole employee of Edna's Pest Control, and winner of 37 consecutive Employee of the Month awards, Earl leads the charge against the mutant swarms. Plunge into Earl vs. the Mutants, a high-octane top-down survival action-roguelite, set in the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse. Create unique and powerful builds by combining vehicle-mounted weapons, attack and support drones, level-up based upgrades, and game-changing temporary powerups! If you can survive long enough, go head-to-head against bosses to earn their vehicles.

QUICK RUNS: Enjoy casual gameplay with runs averaging 10 minutes

Enjoy casual gameplay with runs averaging 10 minutes DYNAMIC BUILDS: Each attempt is different, powered by an expanding list of in-run upgrades

Each attempt is different, powered by an expanding list of in-run upgrades PROGRESSION: Make progress across runs via unlocked vehicles and stat-based permanent upgrades

Make progress across runs via unlocked vehicles and stat-based permanent upgrades VEHICLE COMBAT: Move FAST and crash into mutants head-on! Colliding with enemies is half the fun, not something to be avoided

Move FAST and crash into mutants head-on! Colliding with enemies is half the fun, not something to be avoided 3D ENVIRONMENTS: Navigate the 3D terrains strategically, using the elevation to jump over enemies and hide behind mountains

Navigate the 3D terrains strategically, using the elevation to jump over enemies and hide behind mountains BOSS BATTLES: Survive an onslaught of mutant waves, then face off against their formidable bosses

