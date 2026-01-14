Posted in: Games, Indie Games, No More Robots, Video Games | Tagged: Earth Must Die, Size Five Games

Earth Must Die Confirmed For Launch Later This Month

After having a free demo available for a few months, Earth Must Die has been given a January launch date for PC via Steam

Article Summary Earth Must Die launches on Steam for PC this January after a free demo period since October.

Sci-fi adventure game delivers a hilarious, cartoon-style point-and-click experience with British humor.

Features an all-star British voice cast including Alex Horne, Joel Fry, and Tamsin Greig.

Unravel a wild story of power, surrender, and revenge as you guide VValak through a quirky universe.

Indie game developer Size Five Games and publisher No More Robots have confirmed the official launch date for Earth Must Die. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a sci-fi adventure game that's been designed to feel like a playable cartoon show. It features a fun British cast that includes Alex Horne, Joel Fry, Martha Howe-Douglas, Ben Starr, Tamsin Greig, and more as surprises. They've had a demo available since October, but now you will be able to play the full version on Steam when it launches on January 27.

Earth Must Die

Earth Must Die is the story of my glorious rise to power (off the back of my adored father's passing), my subsequent accidental surrender to the Terranoids, and my infamous revenge against Earth and everything it stands for. Apparently the story is retold in the form of one of those old point and click adventure games that people gave a sh*t about in the 1990s, I wanna say? But in 2026. Doesn't sound like a good idea to me, but what do I know – I'm just a benevolent, terrifying leader of worlds who everyone loves and also super respects. I'm also not sure what the phrase "British comedy royalty" is supposed to mean, but I guess they got a bunch of "funny" f*ckwits to dub over my glorious voyage to feed the Terranoids their own bumholes? Let me just copy/paste the list here so I don't have to give them any more time and effort than they deserve.

How do I not have someone to do this for me? Anyway, apparently my magnificent story is told over a series of many hours, and you click a bunch and things happen and really I don't care about any of this, I'm just here for the glory. Can you experience my unbelievably cool story through whatever this is, something called "Steam"? It's apparently how you accessed experiences like this back in 2025. Sounds primitive, but I guess every civilization has to start as gross slugs crawling their way onto the banks of the future. VValak signing off.

