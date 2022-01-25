Ebay Launches New Authentication Guarantee For Trading Cards

Starting today, worldwide auction website eBay will be providing its clients an "Authenticity Guarantee" service regarding its trading card listings. At first, the guarantee covers trading cards valued at a minimum of $750.00, but plans to expand this to cards valued at $250.00 and above are in the works as well.

According to the press release by eBay:

As one of eBay's top categories, trading cards has been growing at a significant pace — hitting $2 billion in transactions in the first half of 2021. With an average of one sports trading card bought every second, Authenticity Guarantee now brings an added layer of trust to these transactions – as well as unmatched access to comprehensive and accurate product information for collectors, flippers and investors.

According to statistics sent to us by eBay, trading card listings have been growing far faster than the totality of the rest of the marketplace. Card sales have boomed in the last year. In the first half of 2021 alone, transactions for trading cards hit over $2 Billion, which was more than the number hit in all of the years preceding. Furthermore, in 2020, one sports card was purchased every second. Furthermore, beyond sports cards, the type of trading cards that grew in popularity the most in 2021 were cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game (in third for rate of GMV growth at 536%, behind tennis at a whopping 1797%, and soccer at 852%, but ahead of Marvel at 437% And golf at 436%).

The way that the Authenticity Guarantee works, according to eBay's press release, is through a series of thorough inspections, the inclusion of proof of authentication (via a unique QR code attached to the packaging), and verified returns. To find out more about the processes involved, you can click here.

What do you think about eBay's efforts at keeping inauthentic trading cards out of their marketplace through these procedures and guarantees? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!