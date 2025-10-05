Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eclipse Breaker, Lunar Workshop

Eclipse Breaker Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the strategic action roguelike game Eclipse Breaker right now, as they have release it ahead of Steam Next Fest

Eclipse Breaker is a strategic roguelike with retro PS1-inspired graphics and fast-paced action combat.

Each run features procedurally generated dungeons, elemental bosses, and unique divine powers to collect.

Recruit companion spirits to unlock new abilities and shape every playthrough with different allies.

Indie game developer and publisher Lunar Workshop has released a free demo for the game Eclipse Breaker ahead of Steam Next Fest this month. The game is designed to look like a forgotten PS1 title, but really what you're getting is a strategic action roguelike with a polygon graphic '90s look, as you'll conquer dungeons with an ever-increasing difficulty of bosses behind them. The demo is available right now on Steam, which came with an all-new trailer you can check out here.

Eclipse Breaker

Eclipse Breaker is a timing‑driven action roguelite that asks you to dodge, parry, and counter in real‑time combat while forging ever‑shifting builds from the divine powers you collect. Conquer procedurally generated dungeons ruled by elemental gods, recruit the lingering spirits of lost allies, and push toward a climactic showdown with the sun‑goddess Solara. Built from scratch yet wrapped in late‑'90s PlayStation flair, every run rewrites the battlefield and your fate until you finally make your last stand.

Fast-Paced, Strategic Combat: Every battle balances timing and relentless divine punishment. Dodge attacks, block incoming strikes, and reposition on the battlefield while managing cooldowns, chaining abilities, and seizing the perfect moment to strike.

Ever‑Changing Divine Realms: Procedurally generated dungeons shaped by the elemental gods who rule them. Defeat these celestial warriors and discover new elemental abilities, crafting new builds every run. No two runs are the same.

Choose Your Allies: Select from a roster of Companion Spirits, the lingering souls of Ember's former friends and party members. They grant powerful abilities, guide her through battle, and challenge her with their own regrets, humor, and memories. Their past lives fuel your fight, and who you bring with you shapes your journey.

Face Powerful Gods and Endless Foes: Battle a pantheon of bosses and enemies, each with unique attack patterns, elemental abilities, and unpredictable tactics.

