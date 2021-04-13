Edge Of Eternity Will Be Coming To Next-Gen Consoles

Dear Villagers and developer Midgard Studio revealed they will be bringing Edge Of Eternity over to next-gen consoles later this year. The JRPG is already set to leave Steam's Early Access program on June 8th for its full release for PC players, but now we know the game will drop onto both the PS5 and Xbox Series X sometime in Q4 2021. We got more info on the game itself for you below along with the latest trailer.

In a world torn asunder, the people of Heryon pursue a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict opposing magic and technology grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene in their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion and save the world of Heryon. An enthralling JRPG adventure where your choices matter: Discover a grand tale of hope and sacrifice, filled with plot twists and heart-wrenching moments. Solve quests in multiple ways, make your own choices and face their consequences.

Discover a grand tale of hope and sacrifice, filled with plot twists and heart-wrenching moments. Solve quests in multiple ways, make your own choices and face their consequences. A gorgeous world to discover: Journey through Heryon's unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets.

Journey through Heryon's unique and ethereal environments, and unearth its most ancient secrets. A stunning soundtrack from the composer: Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, Yasunori Mitsuda .

Heryon is brought to life by a sublime soundtrack from industry legend and composer of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, . A Deep & Strategic Combat System: Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups.

Outwit your enemies in epic turn-based tactical combat: use the environment to lure them into devious traps, outsmart and outflank them to inflict massive damage. Craft your gear and inset it with powerful crystals to unlock unique combinations of skills and power-ups. A Cast of Charismatic Characters: Meet a cast of larger-than-life companions, each with their own unique personalities and attributes. Discover their dreams, flaws, hopes and torments as you experience and share many special moments together.

