Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Asks Fans For DLC Decision You have a say in what the next DLC content will be for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes as they're letting you vote on it.

505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios are asking fans of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes what they want the next DLC content to be. The team has listed five options for everyone to check out and has opened up a voting page for you to chime in and decide where they go. It looks like they created five different paths that they can create without too much grief that can easily fit into the story, each one taking you down a different road as no two are too much the same, so it feels like you don't really have an option. You can read about all five below.

Option 1: Join forces with a samurai Iugo, a ninja Mio, and a swordswoman Hakugin on a secret mission from the East Reach to put down the escaped yokai (monsters). Survive challenging boss-level battles!

Join forces with a samurai Iugo, a ninja Mio, and a swordswoman Hakugin on a secret mission from the East Reach to put down the escaped yokai (monsters). Survive challenging boss-level battles! Option 2: A tale of honorable war between the sandwalkers and their rivals, the desert mercenaries. Embark on an eccentric journey with Yuferius, Barnard, Scarlet, and other exciting figures from this installment.

A tale of honorable war between the sandwalkers and their rivals, the desert mercenaries. Embark on an eccentric journey with Yuferius, Barnard, Scarlet, and other exciting figures from this installment. Option 3: Journey through the story of the origin and collapse of the once-prosperous Elden Realm and discover the secrets of the rune-lenses! The collectors will not want to miss this supernatural story involving Markus, Milana, Quinn, and other mysterious characters.

Journey through the story of the origin and collapse of the once-prosperous Elden Realm and discover the secrets of the rune-lenses! The collectors will not want to miss this supernatural story involving Markus, Milana, Quinn, and other mysterious characters. Option 4: Partake in fun town activities with Dr. Corque, Code L, Frida, and more entertaining characters roaming around the town where Nowa's Alliance is headquartered. Play against the most challenging Beigoma game opponents, test your culinary abilities in cooking battles, and try new Eiyuden Chronicle minigames.

Partake in fun town activities with Dr. Corque, Code L, Frida, and more entertaining characters roaming around the town where Nowa's Alliance is headquartered. Play against the most challenging Beigoma game opponents, test your culinary abilities in cooking battles, and try new Eiyuden Chronicle minigames. Option 5: Mellore, Carrie, Momo, and other magical-powered girls set off on a hilarious story that is too cute to pass up. The Alliance forever changed after a bit of girl power was poured into the mix. Faceoff against mind-bending unique battle scenarios and leave it to the magical girls to save the day.