Elden Ring Announces Shadow Of The Erdtree Expansion

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree will be arriving this June, and with it will come multiple editions and bonus content to purchase.

Bandai Namco dropped a major reveal for Elden Ring today, as the next expansion has been revealed with Shadow Of The Erdtree, set to arrive this Summer. The company didn't really reveal a ton about the content, only staying that in the "Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord." But they sure promoted the various ways you can purchase it, as they released a ton of information about different versions containing the expansion. We have more info on those below and the trailer above, as the content will be released on June 21, 2024.

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Base Editions

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree: The standard version of the expansion, available digitally on all platforms.

The standard version of the expansion, available digitally on all platforms. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition: Special packaged bundle including the base game (disc) and the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion (digital); physical retail versions are available only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S; available digitally on all platforms.

Premium Editions

Premium Bundle: Includes the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion and comes with a digital art book and digital soundtrack bonus content for the expansion. Available digitally on all latforms.

Includes the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion and comes with a digital art book and digital soundtrack bonus content for the expansion. Available digitally on all latforms. Deluxe Edition: Includes the Elden Ring base game, the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion, and comes with digital art books and digital soundtracks for both the base game and the expansion. Available digitally on all platforms.

Collector's Edition (Limited Quantity)

Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Collector's Edition: Includes a single voucher code of the selected platform for the expansion and comes with a ~18" (46cm) statue of "Messmer the Impaler," 40-page physical art book, and digital soundtrack. Quantities of the Collector's Edition are limited, and exclusive to the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store (shipping is restricted to the US and Canada.)

Exclusive Merchandise Pre-order (Limited Quantity)

Available only in the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store in very limited quantities, pre-orders are now available for the Helmet of Messmer the Impaler. This exclusive item includes a one-of-a-kind display piece made for the most discerning, distinguished, and dripped-out Tarnished. This elaborate replica helmet of the imposing Messmer the Impaler is crafted with precise detail and comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity. This item is available only while supplies last and will ship beginning June 28 (shipping is restricted to the US and Canada). This is a collectible item only and does not include any game content.

