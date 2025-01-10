Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign Has Opened Closed Network Test Registrations

Wanna try out Elden Ring Nightreign? The team have opened up a new site to register at as a new test will run in mid-February on console

Article Summary Explore a parallel universe with Elden Ring Nightreign's new Closed Network Test, available on XSX|S and PS5.

Register now for a chance to face epic bosses and shape your journey in the changing world of Limveld.

Choose from eight unique characters and unleash powerful Ultimates in dynamic combat scenarios.

Team up with others to conquer the Nightlord, using relics to upgrade and personalize your play style.

Bandai Namco revealed new details about the next phase of testing for Elden Ring Nightreign, as they will hold a Closed Network Test. The team has opened a new website link for players to register and be chosen to participate in the event, which will take place on box XSX|S and PS5, which ill run from February 14-17, 2025. You can read more about the game below as we wish you luck in being chosen if you do sign up.

Elden Ring Nightreign

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

