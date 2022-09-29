Elder Scrolls Online Holds Legacy Of The Bretons Autumn Event

Bethesda Softworks held a special livestream today for The Elder Scrolls Online as we watched the Legacy Of The Bretons Autumn Event. This hour-long presentation went in-depth and gave players an extensive look at everything they will be able to experience during the final DLC story of the year entitled Firesong. This is going to be one of the more epic DLC pieces they have released in a while, as you will have a massive story to play along with a number of items to collect and quests to take part in. You can check out the entire video and some notes from the developers below, as Firesong will be available for PC, Steam, Mac, and Stadia on November 1st, and for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on November 15th.

ZOS revealed the Firesong DLC will feature 15 hours of story content which will revolve around a new, unexplored zone, the mysterious island of Galen where players will come across new characters, monsters, and plenty of political turmoil. As this year's story comes to an end, players will earn all-new collectibles and achievements – including one that challenges players to pet all the animals on the island – and collect unique item sets that can't be found anywhere else in Tamriel. For players who are eager to start their adventure, the Firesong Prologue Quest is now available across all platforms for anyone who owns The Elder Scrolls Online, with no previous DLC or Chapter purchase required. In the Firesong Prologue, players will begin a tale that will bring this year's Legacy of the Bretons saga to its exciting conclusion. ZOS also revealed the secret bonus reward for The Heroes of High Isle in-game event. If the community achieves 100% of The Heroes of High Isle challenge, with progress tracked on the website, the Firesong DLC will be unlocked for free for all High Isle owners across all platforms.