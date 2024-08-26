Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, ponyta, Shared Skies

Pokémon GO Spotlights Team Leaders in Triumph Together Event

Niantic brings the "Shared Skies" Season of Pokémon GO to a close with the Triumph Together event, which is driven by Global Challenges.

Article Summary Join Pokémon GO's Triumph Together event featuring Candela's Ponyta, Blanche's Lapras, and Spark's Elekid.

Earn Shinies of Team Leader-themed Costumed Pokémon by completing Global Challenges from August 23-30, 2024.

Unlock special bonuses, including 2× XP, 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance, and more rare Pokémon encounters.

Purchase event-exclusive Timed Research for $5 to get items like Premium Battle Passes, Rocket Radar, and more.

Niantic is bringing the Team Leader-themed Costumed Pokémon back to Pokémon GO. Candela's Ponyta, Blanche's Lapras, and Spark's Elekid will be available during this new event, but only if Trainers can beat the Global Challenges. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Triumph Together event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, August 23, at 3:00 p.m. to Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PDT

Friday, August 23, at 3:00 p.m. to Friday, August 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PDT New Pokémon: There are no new species coming in this event, but we will notably get another shot at Shinies of the Costumed Pokémon representing each of the Team Leaders: Ponyta for Candela, Lapras for Blanche, and Elekid for Spark.

There are no new species coming in this event, but we will notably get another shot at Shinies of the Costumed Pokémon representing each of the Team Leaders: Ponyta for Candela, Lapras for Blanche, and Elekid for Spark. Event bonuses: PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species.

Global Challenges : Niantic writes: "Global Challenges will take place throughout the Triumph Together event! Work with Trainers around the world to complete them and unlock bonuses for all to enjoy! Once a challenge is completed, special bonuses and Timed Research will be unlocked for the remainder of the event, and the next Global Challenge will begin. Make sure to play during the event to complete the Timed Research and collect the rewards!" Valor Global Challenge: Challenge: Defeat 75,000,000 Team GO Rocket members. Bonus Active During Challenge: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. Valor Global Challenge Rewards: A special Team Valor–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Ponyta wearing a Candela-themed accessory. Shiny is available. 2× XP for spinning PokéStops Instinct Global Challenge unlocks Instinct Global Challenge: Challenge: Hatch 20,000,000 Eggs. Bonus Active During Challenge: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event Additional bonus: The following will hatch from 7 KM Eggs: Grimer wearing a party hat Slugma Slakoth wearing a visor Litleo Komala Togedemaru All can be Shiny Instinct Global Challenge Rewards: A special Team Instinct–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Elekid wearing a Spark-themed accessory. Shiny is available. 2× Stardust for hatching Eggs Mystic Global Challenge unlocks Mystic Global Challenge: Challenge: Complete 35,000,000 Field Research tasks. Bonus Active During Challenge: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available featuring encounters with the following Pokémon: Cyndaquil, Beldum, Tirtouga, Archen, Ducklett, Emolga, Tynamo, Goomy, Crabrawler, and Tandemaus. All can be Shiny except Tandemaus. Mystic Global Challenge Rewards: A special Team Mystic–themed Timed Research opportunity that leads to an encounter with Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory. Shiny is available. Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon.

Niantic writes: Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: Two Premium Battle Passes, One Rocket Radar, One Super Incubator, One Lure Module, Encounters with Team Leader–themed costumed Pokémon, and more."

Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!