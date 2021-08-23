Elder Scrolls Online Reveals Console Improvements & Update

Bethesda Softworks revealed new improvements and updates for The Elder Scrolls Online for Xbox and PlayStation. The Walking Flame update has already made its way onto PC and Mac, so now the team is ramping up for its release on console. The content will officially drop on current and next-gen versions for both Xbox and PlayStation on September 8th, with a number of changes and improvements to the game that you'll find interesting. We have a quick rundown below along with the latest trailer.

All 19 million Elder Scrolls Online players to date can look forward to Update 31, a base-game patch that will include a bevvy of bug fixes and performance enhancements, plus new houses, furnishings, and houseguests available in the in-game Crown Store. Here are some key improvements coming to the console update when it arrives on Sept. 8:

Dynamic resolution scaling enabled for Performance Mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, scaling resolution on Xbox Series X and PS5 between 1080p-2160p and on Xbox Series S between 1080p-1440p

For all consoles except for the base PS4 and base Xbox One, a new HDR mode known as "Default" arrives in the Waking Flame DLC, a brand-new setting to keep the intended look of the game's original artwork while taking advantage of the increased range. For players who prefer the way ESO looks in HDR right now, that mode will remain an option under the name "Vibrant"

​For PC Players, the console render multithreading setting that debuted with Console Enhanced in June will arrive on PC through a new opt-in beta setting, a feature intended to increase frame rates

As part of our Gates of Oblivion year-long storyline, the Blackwood Chapter tasks players with exposing the daedric plots and tyrannical schemes consuming the region. Discover the connection of these plots to the Prince of Destruction and his dreadful plans for Tamriel. Available now, Blackwood is a standalone story, its events further the overall Gates of Oblivion narrative that will conclude later in 2021.