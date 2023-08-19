Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 2042: Redux, ea dice

Electronic Arts Has Revealed Battlefield 2042: Redux

Electronic Arts and EA DICE dropped new details of what to expect during Season 6 of Battlefield 2042, which is being called Redux.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE have revealed new details of what Battlefield 2042: Redux will look like, as it serves to be Season 6 of the game. This season will be adding several new modes, including Rush Chaos XL, Tactical Conquest, Breakthrough Chaos, Conquest Assault, and Shutdown. You'll also have a chance to earn new rewards such as character, vehicle, and weapon skins. Meanwhile, current modes in the game will be getting updated, several Quality of Life enhancements are coming, a new Codex will be added about the World of 2042, and more. We got a snippet of info below from the team's latest blog, as well as an intro video for the season, as it will launch on August 29th, 2023.

Battlefield 2042: Redux

During Redux, we're excited to bring back new ways to play across your favorite modes and maps, as well as making new and returning weekly rewards available to earn. From Rush Chaos XL, Tactical Conquest, Breakthrough Chaos to Conquest Assault, Shutdown, and more. We're giving you a wide variety of ways to play and earn rewards. But we're not just bringing these modes back as they were. We've listened to your feedback, so expect refined modes every week on more maps and with new player counts. This also includes the return of The Liquidators, Battle of Nordvik, and Leviathan Rising Limited Time Events, and modes.

Earning Rewards

During Redux, we'll have a dedicated progression track where you'll be able to earn Ribbons to unlock rewards. Just like you're used to from our seasonal Limited Time Events. However, we're making earning them easier and faster for you. You can now earn Ribbons to unlock rewards through all official game modes in both All-Out Warfare and Battlefield Portal. That means during Redux you can play your official mode of choice and always progress towards earning rewards. The rewards range from entirely new content, such as character, vehicle, and weapon skins, to previous Store content that now becomes earnable. We also have several Double XP weekends lined up to help speed up your progress! We still want to keep the excitement of being able to discover new rewards, but we've already listed some examples for you here:

The Steady Drill skin for the AK-24

Vigilante cosmetic skin for Charlie Crawford

Cybergeddon outfit for Dozer

The Cataclysm skin for the PBX-45

Hijacker weapon charm

