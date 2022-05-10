Electronic Arts To Moves Away From FIFA With EA Sports FC

Electronic Arts revealed that their long-running football/soccer series would be changing its name as EA Sports FC will be coming in 2023. Without directly saying it in all of their promotion for the new franchise, they're essentially ending their partnership with FIFA and moving in a new direction with an emphasis on the international game of football and the clubs that play it, and less on the governing organizations that run them. Which is an interesting concept as it would be the western equivalent of saying you want to work with all 30 North American baseball teams, but not the MLB.

FIFA 23 will still arrive later this year, but will be the end of the series as the company will move in a new direction promising a "fan-first" experience moving forward. This sounds interesting, but we have no idea what that will look like in the future. Several partners are already on board including the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, the UEFA, Conmebol, and Nike. Here's a quote from today's announcement as we wait to see what the future holds.

"Our vision for EA Sports FC is to create the largest and most impactful football club in the world, at the epicenter of football fandom," said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson. "For nearly 30 years, we've been building the world's biggest football community – with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of athlete partners, and hundreds of leagues, federations, and teams. EA Sports FC will be the club for every one of them, and for football fans everywhere. We're thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA. The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA Sports FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience."