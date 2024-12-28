Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, elekid, pokemon

Elekid & Magby Star in New Pokémon GO Hatch Day

Did you miss Magmar or Electabuzz Community Day? You will have increased chances of hatching Shiny Magby & Elekid soon in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Catch Shiny Magby & Elekid in Pokémon GO's Charged Embers Hatch Day event on December 29, 2024.

Boosted hatches from 2 km Eggs, with 2× Candy and increased chance for Shinies.

Complete free Timed Research for a Super Incubator and XP before the event ends.

Paid research available for $1 USD, offering extra rewards like Stardust and a Star Piece.

The Charged Embers Hatch Day puts the spotlight on rivals Elekid and Magby in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Charged Embers Hatch Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Two species previously spotlighted in Community Days will join together to feature in this Hatch Day event. Elekid and Magby will hatch much more frequently from 2 km Eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby. No new Pokémon or Shinies will be released for this event.

Two species previously spotlighted in Community Days will join together to feature in this Hatch Day event. Elekid and Magby will hatch much more frequently from 2 km Eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby. No new Pokémon or Shinies will be released for this event. Event bonuses: 2× Candy from hatching Eggs. Increased chance of hatching Shiny Elekid and Shiny Magby. Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops. Free Timed Research will award a Super Incubator and XP. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Extended Bonus: The following will be active ahead of and during the event, from Friday, December 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time. Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Complete the tasks to earn Stardust and XP. Special items in the Web Store and in-app shop

The following will be active ahead of and during the event, from Friday, December 27, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time: Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a special questline for $1 USD. Niantic writes: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant the following bonus during Charged Embers Hatch Day: 2x Hatch Stardust. This Timed Research will challenge you to hatch an Egg and walk 2 km to earn: One Star Piece, One Super Incubator, and 2,500 XP. The tasks associated with the paid Timed Research will be available at the start of Charged Embers Hatch Day. To get the rewards, these tasks must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before the end of the event."

Trainers will be able to purchase a special questline for $1 USD. Niantic writes:

