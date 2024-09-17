Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Empires & Puzzles, Small Giant Games

Empires & Puzzles Releases New Dragon Dawn Expansion

Empires & Puzzles released a new expansion this week, as Dragon Dawn brings with it a new puzzle, a new adventue, new dragons, and more

The expansion presents 45 dragon characters, nine new buildings, and an entirely new base of operations.

Players can explore Dragonspire, battle new enemies, complete story campaigns, and collect dragon-themed items.

New gameplay elements include Dragon Tile Booster, fresh matchables, and numerous new ascension and battle items.

Small Giant Games, a subsidiary of Zynga, has released a new update for Empires & Puzzles, as players can experience a new expansion called Dragon Dawn. The expansion brings with it a little something new for every part of the game, as you'll see a new puzzle added to the mix, a new adventure to experience, a new set of dragons, new items to find, new Ascension items, and more. Along with some improvements to the gameplay to help make it all flow a little better. We have more details about it for you below, along with the latest trailer for you to check out above.

Empires & Puzzles – Dragon Dawn

Dragon Dawn marks the largest content update to date in Empires & Puzzles. The expansion adds a treasure trove of new features to the game , including brand-new puzzle boards, 45 dragon characters, nine buildings, an entirely new base of operations, and a full new story campaign for players to complete as they collect dragon-themed battle and ascension items. Our biggest-ever feature is ready for release! This expansion opens up a new land of wonders, challenges, and treasures. At your new holiday home in Dragonspire, assemble a team of fearsome dragons to accompany your Heroes into battle, and collect fantastic new rewards. Explore new areas in the sky and face flying foes, challenge other Dragon teams in Raids, earn useful resources in quests, and gain chests brimming with loot!

New Puzzle – Fresh matchables and Dragon Tile Booster!

Fresh matchables and Dragon Tile Booster! Dragon Adventure – Fight new enemies and follow the story

Fight new enemies and follow the story Dragonspire and Dragon Buildings – A whole new base and nine new buildings to build and upgrade

A whole new base and nine new buildings to build and upgrade Dragons – Summon and collect 45 dragons

Summon and collect 45 dragons Battle Items – Craft and collect 17 new battle items

Craft and collect 17 new battle items Dragon Ascension Items – Collect 31 new ascension items

Collect 31 new ascension items New Resources – Harvest fish and dragonstone to power your dragon empire

