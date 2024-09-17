Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Empires & Puzzles, Small Giant Games
Empires & Puzzles Releases New Dragon Dawn Expansion
Empires & Puzzles released a new expansion this week, as Dragon Dawn brings with it a new puzzle, a new adventue, new dragons, and more
Small Giant Games, a subsidiary of Zynga, has released a new update for Empires & Puzzles, as players can experience a new expansion called Dragon Dawn. The expansion brings with it a little something new for every part of the game, as you'll see a new puzzle added to the mix, a new adventure to experience, a new set of dragons, new items to find, new Ascension items, and more. Along with some improvements to the gameplay to help make it all flow a little better. We have more details about it for you below, along with the latest trailer for you to check out above.
Empires & Puzzles – Dragon Dawn
- New Puzzle – Fresh matchables and Dragon Tile Booster!
- Dragon Adventure – Fight new enemies and follow the story
- Dragonspire and Dragon Buildings – A whole new base and nine new buildings to build and upgrade
- Dragons – Summon and collect 45 dragons
- Battle Items – Craft and collect 17 new battle items
- Dragon Ascension Items – Collect 31 new ascension items
- New Resources – Harvest fish and dragonstone to power your dragon empire