Ender Lilies: Quietus Of The Knights Comes To PlayStation July 20th

Binary Haze Interactive announced this week they're finally bringing Ender Lilies: Quietus Of The Knights over to PlayStation. The game has already been released everywhere else, and this version is primarily meant for PS4, but you'll be able to play it on PS5 through backward compatibility. PS owners will travel the ruined cathedrals, dilapidated forests, and snowy wastes of Land's End for the first time as they will take on the role of the priestess Lily who finds herself beset by the undead who will purify souls and cleanse the land with the help of her companions. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game drops onto the console on July 20th.

A cursed rain scourges the once-hallowed kingdom of Land's End. As the perpetual downpour plagues the population, turning the peaceful people into twisted undead creatures, the priestess Lily awakens from her slumber in Land's End's great Cathedral. Steeled by the tragedy befalling her hometown, Lily begins a dangerous journey to seek out and stop the source of the mysterious rain.

Guide Lily on a quest as she fights those she once held dear, as former friends stalk Land's End as wicked shells of themselves. But no soul is too far gone for saving. Face Lily's reincarnated friends, defeat them in combat, and perform an exorcism to reawaken their souls and bring them into the fold as equippable companion spirits to aid in future trials. Experiment with different souls to create a variety of reliable allies and valuable abilities. Call upon a stalwart bodyguard to tank hits and keep the priestess safe, summon ethereal volleys of damaging attacks, or create myriad skills that make traversing Land's End more manageable.

Advance through the dark kingdom, traversing mysterious ruins housing forgotten relics, weaving through oppressive forests holding untold secrets, ascending the kingdom's grand castle on a search for the source of the endless rain. Ender Lilies' haunting world comes to life through breathtaking hand-drawn 2D art evoking a Japanese dark-fantasy aesthetic.