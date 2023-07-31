Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Amplitude Studios, Endless Dungeon

Endless Dungeon Reveals Brand-New Comrade Hero

Check out the latest trailer for Endless Dungeon as SEGA has revealed the newest hero joining the roster in the form of Comrade.

SEGA and Amplitude Studios revealed the latest hero for Endless Dungeon this past week, as players will be able to try Comrade. The team behind the game is doing the slow reveal system for all of the things you'll experience in the game and have been doing a pretty decent job revealing the heroes you'll be working with. This time around, you get a Remnant hero who has a few different skills at their disposal, as they're great at handling special tasks and have the ability to tinker some pretty cool weapons and defenses as you need them. Enjoy the trailer and info below, as the game is still being planned for release on October 19th.

"Comrade Oruz is a Remnant – an artificial being created to serve the mysterious ancient beings known as Endless. Remnants bore the formal title of "Bailiff" but were used to execute any sort of task — and, rumors had it, any sort of creature, being little better than glorified assassins. After events on the Station left Oruz 'out of commission,' they had little to do for millennia but wait to be repaired — and think, quite extensively, about everything that happened around them. Now, once again awakened and alert, they have discovered a few things: a Station in massive disrepair, massive gaps in their memory, and a massive desire to tear down the society that made them do the horrible things they did. Comrade is a grade-A tinkerer with the ability to create and repair turrets that will aid you in your quest to defend the crystal. Let's check out their skills in Endless Dungeon."

To Arms! (Passive) — Shoves performed by this Hero on Research Terminals and Resource Generators repair them.

Shoves performed by this Hero on Research Terminals and Resource Generators repair them. Comrade Turret (Special skill) — Creates an attacking Turret in front of this Hero.

Revolution (Ultimate) — Temporarily transforms this Hero's Weapon into a static Turret.

