Infernal Radiation Is Leaving Steam Early Access Next Week

Ultimate Games revealed this week that they will be taking Infernal Radiation out of Early Access on Steam on December 28th. If you're not familiar with the title, this is the debut project of the Polish studio Asmodev, the people who are also working on Priest Simulator. Both Art Games Studio S.A. and Ultimate Games S.A. took on the publishing back in August, launching the Early Access version. The game has been getting some decent praise online while the devs have been working to get the game out in a timely manner. Now the full version will see the light of day this Monday. You can read more about the game below and check out the launch trailer the team released this week down below. You can currently snag the game for 60% off, and the Nintendo Switch version will be released sometime in early 2021.

On Halloween Island, engineers test the innovative way of generating heat. The roots of the power plant reach deep into the earth, all the way to the heart of Hell, where the reactors obtain energy from burning souls. When an accident happens, the infernal radiation contaminates the earth. Inhabitants living in defiled areas struggle with numerous possessions. An exorcist is needed. The main protagonist of Infernal Radiation is an unyielding exorcist who finds himself on Halloween Island, a place struck by tragedy. A power plant that produced energy from hellfire has exploded. As a result, the infernal radiation has contaminated many people and led to numerous possessions. Infernal Radiation combines dynamic and simple gameplay, battles with demon bosses (20 different hellish creatures), solutions well-known from RPG games and extreme difficulty. The title is filled with horror and black humour, and the audio and visuals give it a unique style.