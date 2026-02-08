Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Buried Things, Cursed Words, Forklift Interactive

Cursed Words Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

The new a Balatro-style roguelike word game Cursed Words has launched a free demo on Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest this month

Roguelike gameplay blends word puzzles with evolving challenges, synergies, and creative upgrades.

Features 200+ stickers and stamps, 8 unique characters, and 16 bosses to battle and outsmart.

Unlock special Challenge Crowns, game-altering quests, and uncover hidden secrets in every run.

Indie game developer Buried Things and publisher Forklift Interactive have released a new free demo for their next game, Cursed Words. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a Balatro-style roguelike that starts off looking like a kind of Boggle-esque word game, but over time changes and devolves into something much more challenging. Starting off with simple words and then finding yourself looking for ever-stronger synergies on the board. We have more details and and a trailer here as the demo has been launched on Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Cursed Words

Starts as Boggle, ends as Schrödinger – Cursed Words is a roguelike adventure about writing words… for a while…until words become NUM83R5, or ♔♘♙, or the infinite void. Each run is shaped by four pillars: your Character, your Sticker upgrades, your Stamp loadout and the consumable Tiles you bring into each fight. Every attempt becomes its own cursed experiment. In Cursed Words, you build powerful synergies using Stamps and Stickers, face tricky boss encounters, and push your score higher with every stage. A base-level run features five stages, each one with two encounters and a boss. Beat Stage 5 to win the run, then take on special Challenges and Crown difficulty tiers that redefine the rules and push your creativity.

And if all that wasn't enough, mastering each Character's Pin and playstyle is only the beginning. You can prove it wasn't just a fluke by taking on the Challenge Crowns, where Score Targets are bigger, Shops are more expensive, and you'll have to really break the rules if you want to succeed; or you can take on Quests, specific modifiers to the game's rules that will really put your skills to the test. Blaze a path through cursed bosses and uncover secret items and challenges that completely change the way the game is played. How about all consonants? Maybe all vowels? How about no letters at all?

Over 200 stickers and stamps to boost your scores and break the game

Eight characters with dramatically different playstyles

16 bosses that'll try to sabotage your runs, or can be manipulated into multiplying your score even higher

20 unique challenges that completely change the rules of the game

