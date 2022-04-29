Endless Dungeon Reveals New Hero Bunker Latest Trailer

SEGA has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Endless Dungeon as we get a better look at one of the game's heroes, the robot Bunker. Things get a little more interesting with Bunker as she is a robot sheriff who has three main things going for her: order, justice, and politeness. Bunker is a straight-up tank character by design who is there to make sure the other heroes get the job done while she holds the line. But the story you see about her trying to find her other sheriff Bat is only part of the tale, as Amplitude Studios is opening the door for fans to vote on her backstory. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and additional info below.

In Endless Dungeon, our upcoming roguelite tactical action game, you'll be fighting to escape a mysterious station by forming a squad of elite heroes, and Bunker is a great starting choice. So, who is the lucky lady? Bunker's history goes back a long way, as she was conceived and constructed as a part of an autonomous police unit tasked to track down criminals and illegal life forms. Though unrelentingly civil and polite, Bunker does not put up with lawbreakers, corruption, or rudeness. Created with a distinctive set of morality routines, for Bunker the famous first law of robotic behavior was rewritten: "During the course of your work you may not harm organization property or, through inaction, allow organization property to come to harm." Nobody on the Station seems to have any idea of who owns what, however, so Bunker feels free to jump right in. Much like other heroes Bunker has three skills. And as you might guess from her name, they're quite tank-y. Triggering (Passive Skill) – Increases attack damage the more she gets hit within a short time.

(Ultimate Skill) – Creates an energy dome that attracts monsters while protecting her from the attacks for a few seconds.