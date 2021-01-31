Endzone – A World Apart Receives An Official Launch Date

Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studio revealed a release date for their survival simulation Endzone – A World Apart. The game has been in Early Access for months with occasional updates being added to give the game a bit more life and challenges. Now we know the game will be coming out on Windows PC via Steam and GOG on March 18th, 2021. You can see the latest trailer below as the developers are headed to publish it in about six weeks.

Endzone – A World Apart follows a group of refugees who, more than a century after a devastating worldwide nuclear power plant terrorist attack, are leaving their bunkers and rebuilding society above ground. Earth's surface seems like a breath of fresh air, though that couldn't be any further from the truth. Players will face the likes of toxic rain, dangerously radioactive environments, raging sandstorms, and a merciless climate. While spearheading the rise of humanity, men, women, and children will need protection from threats of all kinds, and there's no telling what each new day will bring on the forsaken planet from which they've emerged. The Pursuit of Happiness: The world as we know it is gone. Build a new home for the last human survivors! Provide them with a steady food and water supply, educate them on how to cultivate their own crops, and provide shelter that can withstand the worst the weather has to offer with over 50 different buildings, each with a significant purpose

