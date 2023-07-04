Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Epic Party Quest, Redi Games

Epic Party Quest Confirms Release For Late November

Epic Party Quest will be released for PC via Steam at the end of November, but before that, check out the latest trailer for the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Redi Games revealed this week their new game, Epic Party Quest, is set to be released in late November. The news came down this week as the team confirmed they would be taking part in Develop: Brighton, happening between July 11th-13th in Brighton, East Sussex, England. Along with the news came an all-new trailer, which you can enjoy below, as the game will drop on November 30th for PC via Steam.

"After completing their many adventures, the team of heroes meets at the tavern to brag about their great deeds in a relaxed atmosphere. It turns out that everyone remembers their role in saving the world in a slightly different way! It's time to play a series of retrospective mini-games and show your friends who was (and still is) the best in Epic Party Quest! Up to four players can enjoy the game through local multiplayer! Gather your friends, get some snacks, and let's party! You can play the game using a keyboard and gamepads, but if you don't have as many – just grab your phone, download an app, and use your mobile phone as a controller!"

"Choose from four heroes, various outfits, and colorful skins to create your own character! Show other players who's the best – with style! Every round, vote for one of many different mini-games and re-live past adventures of your party! Fight the monsters, race for treasures, try to be the last man standing or bash your friends. Every mini-game is a different experience! Also, every mini-game comes in two distinct versions! Every mini-game is fast-paced and easy to learn, so everybody can get the controller and play! Challenge other players and get the highest score to win! We tested the game with a variety of players to ensure everyone can find something for them and can play together to have fun! Every mini-game is set in one of the unique realms, and each is a tribute to games from the golden era of pixel art! After each mini-game, raise the stakes using a reaction system and enjoy humorous visual novel-style narration when characters thrash-talk each other!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!