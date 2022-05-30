EPOS Reveals Limited Edition H6PRO & GSX 300 Premium Bundle

EPOS has revealed a new limited edition premium bundle as they have paired their H6PRO Gaming Headset with the GSX 300 External Soundcard. This bundle was basically created to pair two of their best products currently available at a single price, enhancing your audio experience beyond whatever your PC's onboard capabilities may be. They're currently selling them in two models, depending on how you like the design, with either an Open or Closed Acoustic Version, which you see the latter down below. Together they would normally sell for around $300, but this bundle has them going for $200. You can read more about both items below.

Tap into exceptionally detailed audio with the H6PRO, a closed acoustic gaming headset that seals out ambient noise. Its detachable boom microphone is positioned for optimal voice pickup, alongside comfort features like a cushioned headband, memory foam ear pads, and adjustable ear cups for long-wear gaming. Ambient noise is no match for the H6PRO. This headset's closed-back ear cups keep environmental distractions out, so you can sharpen your competitive edge by focusing on every audio detail. Inside the H6PRO box, you'll find exchangeable cables for PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can also pair this headset with a variety of EPOS sound cards to further enhance your gaming audio. Extended gaming sessions call for exceptional comfort, and the closed acoustic version of H6PRO pulls out all the stops: a lightweight build, a redesigned headband with improved padding, hinged ear cups, and memory foam ear pads. Raise the H6PRO's microphone to instantly take yourself off the air. This headset's magnetic boom arm – positioned for optimal voice pickup – can easily be removed and replaced with a sleek cover plate if you're using an external microphone.

The gamer seeking enhanced audio performance instead of relying on their PC on-board sound will find excellent value in the GSX 300 external sound card. Paired with a gaming headset, the GSX 300 together with the EPOS Gaming Suite delivers digital sound processing and customizable 7.1 EPOS Surround Sound. An LED ring around the volume dial illuminates blue for 2.0 and red for 7.1 sound mode. Upgrade your audio instead of relying on your PC's on-board sound, synchronized with Windows 10 so you can see your loudness level. Switch between stereo and surround sound modes or between sound profiles, all cased in a contemporary high-tech look, yet unobtrusive minimalist footprint.