EPOS Unveils New B20 Streaming Microphone For Gamers

EPOS unveiled a brand new livestreaming mic last week with broadcast quality in the B20 Streaming Microphone for gamers. The design of this thing was basically made so that players would get the same quality you would hear over traditional radio or TV, and not feel like it's being processed through any number of programs before hitting your stream. The mic has been designed for PC, Mac, and PS4, with what the team has described as a crystal-clear recording and hassle-free plug-and-play connectivity, along with a cool and sleek build. You can read more about it below as it's currently on sale for $200.

Staying true to EPOS' 115 years of audio engineering experience, the B20 delivers clarity without sacrificing the warmth of deep bass and treble tones to achieve rich, clear and enhanced vocals. Designed for a wide range of gamers the B20 microphone boasts studio broadcast quality (24bit 48kHz) while effortlessly reducing unwanted background noise for a lag-free recording experience.

Expanding the B20's function and versatility, the microphone includes integrated audio controls for full control over the sound with easily-accessible volume, gain and mute buttons. When in use, intuitive LEDs indicate when the microphone is active or muted. Additionally, the B20 includes a headphone jack that allows for real-time voice monitoring and game audio mixing.Users can further personalize a microphone experience that is best for their unique setups through the B20's four ranges of sound pickup – cardioid, stereo, bidirectional or omnidirectional. Each is intuitively designed to capture every recording scenario from solo game streams, partner casting, team-play broadcasts and more.

Crafted with same high-quality standards of EPOS' line of premium audio peripherals, the B20 perfectly fits into gaming stations of any layout. The microphone boasts a durable yet lightweight solid aluminium shell, complemented by sleek, ergonomic design and accents. Similarly, the B20 includes a dedicated desk stand that allows for perfect fit and adjustability. The microphone's 3/8" thread seamlessly connects to boom arms for a range of added positioning options. The B20 microphone's USB-C to USB-A plug-and-use design delivers simple setup for aspiring content creators and seasoned streamers alike. All audio content from professional livestream sessions to elevated team chat are instantly improved through hassle-free connection for less time setting up and more time gaming.