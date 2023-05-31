Escape Academy Reveals Second DLC & Nintendo Switch Release Escape Academy revealed its second DLC, Escape From The Past, as well as new info on the Nintendo Switch release.

Coin Crew Games, along with iam8bit and Skybound Games, have revealed the second official DLC for Escape Academy, which is called Escape From The Past. This DLC will have you trying to solve a mystery in the classic whodunnit-style with the escape room mechanics in place as you go through five different challenges. The content will launch on July 19th, and it will be a free download for those who have the Season Pass. But if you don't, it'll be an extra $10. On top of that, we learned today that the game will be coming out on Nintendo Switch sometime this Fall, but a firm date has not been locked down yet. Enjoy the latest trailer for the DLC down at the bottom.

"Step into the past for Escape Academy's second Expansion Pack, joining old friends and Academy students Sandra Solange and Eel Barnes on a mission to unmask a villain who wants their Headmaster dead. After an "accident" at an Academy sport event, Sandra and Eel are tasked with investigating each of the suspected faculty members to deduce who the killer is and save the school. This prequel DLC (included in the Escape Academy Season Pass) puts players in control of Sandra Solange and Eel Barnes all the way back when they began their journey as students at the Academy! After a harrowing "accident" at an Academy sporting event nearly results in the death of Headmaster Horatio Windsor, he becomes certain that one of his faculty members is trying to MURDER HIM! Convinced that the murderer has eyes everywhere, he enlists Sandra and Eel as his undercover agents to investigate each of the suspected teachers. As the "accidents" keep piling up, players must successfully navigate (and survive!) five all-new rooms while piecing together clues to deduce the would-be killer's identity. It's an Escape Academy whodunnit!"

