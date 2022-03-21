ESL Gaming Signs Multi-Year Global Deal With Monster Energy

ELS Gaming revealed last week they have formed a new multi-year major global esports partnership with Monster Energy. The deal is pretty significant in the fact that it will be the first time Monster Energy will support mobile gaming and esports. They didn't reveal a ton about what it would all entail, but what we do know is that Monster will push their support toward all things esports happening with the ESL, specifically dealing with the ESL Pro Tour CS:GO, the Intel Extreme Masters, the ESL Pro League, ESL Challenger, and more. As well as eventually being a part of their Dota 2 properties, ESL One and the DreamLeague Dota 2 leagues and mobile esports ecosystems, which includes the Snapdragon Pro Series. Monster will also be a global partner of the CS:GO Hub's analytics platform Here's a couple of quotes about the deal below.

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio partnership with Monster Energy. Their ongoing commitment makes them a leading supporter of global esports and helps us to continue delighting fans across our array of world class titles," said ESL Gaming Co-CEO Craig Levine. "No other portfolio offers the same breadth and dynamism, providing an unmatched opportunity for brands to connect with the diverse esports and gaming communities across the globe." "Our partnership with DreamHack, and now ESL Gaming, makes this one of the longest and most successful partnerships within the esports and gaming industry," said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. "Just as we have grown many of our other major partnerships, so too will we continue to foster and grow top-tier esports tournaments, mobile esports, DreamHack festivals, and even retail partners. We look forward to growing our relationship even further with ESL Gaming and being a part of the future of esports and gaming lifestyle events across the globe."