Eternal Return Has Revealed The Content Coming To Season Three

Kakao Games and Nimble Neuron have revealed Season Three for Eternal Return, giving players new content and more options.

Article Summary Season Three of Eternal Return introduces Katja and Charlotte, plus 11 new skins.

Players can enjoy new achievements across five categories to track game success.

Special Skills give downed players a second chance, and Tree of Life returns.

Hunt new Mutant Packs and customize gameplay with the new Color Blind mode.

Kakao Games and Nimble Neuron revealed a new update on the way to Eternal Return as they broke down Season Three. The team didn't give an official release date for the content, but they basically gave us the rundown of what to expect in the MOBA. This includes a new character named Katja, the addition of Special Skills, the comeback of the Tree of Life, new Mutant Packs, a new Color Blind mode, new attire to snag, and more. We have more info below as we're not just on standby for a release date.

Eternal Return – Season 3

Some of Eternal Return's test subjects are no longer locked to their own costumes. Throw open the doors to your imagination, try out new clothes, and see how test subjects can strut their stuff in a variety of entirely new outfits. These skins can be found in Eternal Return's season pass, including: Widriana skin, 9x additional new skins, and two new test subjects — Katja and Charlotte — who will be playable during season three. But there's more than new attire coming to Eternal Return in its newest season. Achievements are now being added to help players track their progress throughout the game. These will be split into five categories: Survival, Weapons, Areas, Hunting/Collecting, and Special, to help players catalog and celebrate their successes as they continue their battle to be the ultimate survivor.

As players dive back into the fight, being downed won't mean the end! New special skills have been added to Eternal Return, offering those knocked down a much-needed second chance. Players can use these new skills to turn the tide on the battlefield and eradicate their enemies. What's more, if players are looking for a boost, they can head to the Hotel's Tree of Life, which will be making a comeback in Eternal Return's third season. Mine the Tree to acquire special materials and craft powerful items to level the playing field!

Looking to explore? Players will be able to hunt Mutant Packs that will be appearing all over the island. Unlike the Bears and Wolves Packs, these Mutant Packs will start spawning on Night 1 and include three new types of mutants: Chicken, Boar, and Wild Dog. It won't just be Packs that players can find; Attendance events will also pop up throughout the third season and contain a range of new rewards, including Data boxes, Data fragments, Boosters, A-Coin, event NP, Tokens, and Emotes/Profiles. Eternal Return will also be adding Color Blind mode, and players will be able to adjust everything from the enemy team to wild animals. Ally health bars can also be optimized to suit them in the 'Color Customization' settings, which they can experiment with from the launch of Season 3.

