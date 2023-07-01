Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eternal Return, Nimble Neuron

Eternal Return Will Be Fully Released In A Few Weeks

Eternal Return will finally launch Version 1.0 this month, however, players are going to see a completely different version than what is out.

Kakao Games and developer Nimble Neuron confirmed this week that they will be releasing version 1.0 of Eternal Return in July. The team confirmed the full version of the game will be released on July 20th, but the version of the game players will be getting is one that has been rebuilt from the ground up. Meaning the version you're currently playing won't be what you end up with in three weeks. You can read more about the incoming changes below and see the latest trailer for the game.

"Eternal Return — available since October 2020 in Early Access — sees players face off in a unique multiplayer online area. Combatants are encouraged to utilize various battle strategies, and an expansive roster of characters, before hopefully walking away victorious — as the lone survivor. With 50,000 concurrent users at peak during Early Access, Eternal Return received incredible feedback and was awarded the 'Popular Game Award' at the 2021 Korea Game Awards."

"A perfect starting point for new players to jump in, or returning players to discover what's new, Eternal Return 1.0 follows 70 major updates and nine seasons of growing content. Kakao Games and Nimble Neuron have focused on improving this beloved MOBA and making it the game its players have always known it could be. The entire experience has been rebuilt from the ground up, ensuring that it is as streamlined as possible, especially traversal, which players in Early Access have asked to see developed. Previously, players needed to learn how to "climb with a rope" or "scale a wall," with some sections already crashed or "fallen." In 1.0, this process is much simpler. Eternal Return 1.0's Launch Update also comes with a host of new features that connect players to the game like never before. Players will be able to explore the incredible world of Lumia Island like never before. "

