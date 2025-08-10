Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest Finale

Eternatus's Adventure Effect Has Been Revealed in Pokémon GO

The new Adventure Effect of Dynamax Cannon will be exclusive to Eternatus in Pokémon GO. It debuts during the Dark Skies event.

Article Summary Eternatus debuts in Pokémon GO during the Dark Skies event, followed by GO Fest 2025: Max Finale.

Dynamax Cannon is Eternatus’s exclusive Adventure Effect, boosting Max Moves in Max Battles.

Activate Dynamax Cannon with Stardust and Eternatus Candy to temporarily power up Max Moves.

Only one Eternatus can be caught, available through the Max Finale encounter, not from Max Battles.

A new Legendary species, Eternatus, will debut in Pokémon GO in the upcoming Dark Skies event. This is a highly anticipated release. It will serve as the climax not only of the Dark Skies event, but also that weekend's Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale event that weekend. As part of the Eternatus reveal, all of the previously released Dynamax and Gigantamax species will be released once again. This time, however, a new Adventure Effect that will be exclusive to Eternatus may help you defeat these difficult Max Battles more easily. Let's take a look at what has been announced about Dynamax Cannon, the new Adventure Effect.

Here are the full details for Eternatus's new Adventure Effect, Dynamax Cannon, revealed by Pokémon GO:

Eternatus caught from the GO Pass: Max Finale encounter will know the Charged Attack Dynamax Cannon. Trainers can activate Dynamax Cannon's Adventure Effect by using 5,000 Stardust and 30 Eternatus Candy to temporarily boost their Pokémon's Max Moves by one level in Max Battles for 10 minutes. Max Moves that are locked will temporarily be raised to Level 1. Max Moves that have been fully trained to Level 3 will increase to Level 4 which will provide an outsized power relative to a standard level up. You can extend the timer for Dynamax Cannon's Adventure Effect in increments of 10 minutes by using more Stardust and Eternatus Candy. The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add additional time—up to 24 hours total! Dynamax Cannon cannot be active at the same time as another Adventure Effect.

The Dark Skies event will take place from August 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. – August 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Then, the GO Fest 2025: Max Finale event will be hosted that weekend, August 23 – 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Only one Eternatus will be available to Trainers, as it cannot be caught in Max Battles.

