Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Etheria: Restart

Etheria: Restart Announced During 2024 Tokyo Game Show

XD Games has a new title in the works as they showed off the turn-based action RPG Etheria: Restart during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Article Summary XD Games unveils Etheria: Restart, a turn-based RPG, during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show.

Set in a neo-contemporary virtual city, fight viral invasions as Hyper-Linkers with Animus allies.

Collect unique Animus character cards to build your team and uncover hidden secrets in Etheria.

Game available for PC and mobile devices, no release date announced yet.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games revealed one of their latest titles during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show as we got a good look at Etheria: Restart. The game is a turn-based RPG that has been set in a neo-contemporary virtual city called Etheria. You'll take on the role of a Hyper-Linker as you fight alongside Animus against viral invasions while exploring several hidden stories along the way. The trailer shows off a little bit of the gameplay and a little bit of the story without giving too much away. No word on a release date, but we do know the game will arrive for PC and mobile devices.

Etheria: Restart

All are buried in an everlasting snowstorm in the real world. To guard the only remaining lives, human-created Etheria, a virtual world to escape from reality, to free their minds and sensations, and to start a new life. Everything from skyscrapers, busiest entertainment and business districts to city parks… A beam of lights amongst millions of glowing data stripes traveling in the air all come together, becoming Etheria. All of it together construct a fanciful virtual world for Hyper-linkers to drift from battle to battle with the help of Soul-priest Animus allies.

You are in a battle with Etheria's urban Animus, who were once ancestral angelic beings. Breaking out from average playable characters in games, Aminuses in Estheria are the virtual beings awakened from the collision between ancient myths and urban city lives. Collect Animus character cards to build up your team of force with all sorts of ethereal abilities and skills together to reveal the hidden secrets in this virtual world. Enter the game with Hyper-linker's ability to travel between the real world and Etheria to complete quests. Etheria starts to collapse under an unknown virus' attack, hidden truths begun to reveal… Joy, fear, the forbidden… The city is constructed on memory, and data invites you in.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!