Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AgeOfGames, Eukarion Tales: Origins

Eukarion Tales: Origins Will Be Released On August 3rd

AgeOfGames revealed last week they will be releasing the retro-flash isometric RPG Eukarion Tales: Origins for PC via Steam this week.

Indie game developer and publisher AgeOfGames confirmed that Eukarion Tales: Origins is headed to PC via Steam on August 3rd, 2023. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a retro-flash isometric RPG that serves as a sequel to Eukarion Tales 2, taking place in a darker medieval fantasy world. You will be tasked with fighting off hordes of enemies as you upgrade your abilities to get better and steamroll through more foes who wish to do you harm. All of which has been tied into a deep, fantasy-filled storyline that has been inspired by the European Middle Ages! We have more info on the game below before it comes out this Thursday.

"Engage in intense battles against hordes of enemies, ranging from vicious bandits to awe-inspiring mythical creatures. Unlock and upgrade a multitude of unique abilities, shaping Marcus into a formidable force. Delve into an enthralling blend of strategic decision-making and adrenaline-fueled action, as you navigate through picturesque castles, lush forests, and ancient ruins. Eukarion Tales: Origins delivers countless hours of pure Hack'n Slash and RPG fun, allowing you to relish in the nostalgia of the retro gaming era. Embrace old school point-and-click movement and attack controls, and set auto-attack on or off to your liking. Prepare to relive this adventure where the fate of Marcus and the Diamond Order hangs in the balance. Shape his destiny, make impactful choices, and become a legendary Knight in a world teetering on the edge of darkness."

Hours of free Hack & Slash and RPG enjoyment.

Unveil Marcus' journey from squire to legendary Knight in a retro Flash game.

Battle hordes of enemies and upgrade your character's abilities.

Immerse yourself in a fantasy-filled storyline inspired by the European Middle Age.

Engage in strategic decision-making and adrenaline-fueled action.

Explore picturesque landscapes and iconic locations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!