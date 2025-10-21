Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CCP Games, eve online

EVE Online Announces Catalyst Expansion Arriving This November

EVE Online has a new expansion arriving this November, as a failed experiment will change how things will operate in Catalyst

Article Summary Catalyst expansion arrives November, centering EVE Online's mining gameplay and galactic power shifts

CCP Games has confirmed the next major expansion that's coming to EVE Online, as they revealked the finer details of what will arrive in Catalyst. The team is going to push the mining aspect and narrative hard in this one as it becomes the centralized aspect of power in the galaxy this time around, as Prismaticite ore will become a quantity on the map, along with new vessels, new conflicts, and new collaborations. We have more info below as the expansion will launch on November 18, 2025.

EVE Online – Catalyst

A failed experiment on the enigmatic Drifter Gates has destabilized spacetime, causing Hyperspace Fractures to appear across New Eden. These short-lived anomalies reveal Phased Asteroids rich in a volatile new resource, Prismaticite, an erratic ore that reprocesses into random minerals in unpredictable quantities. Outer Ring Excavations (ORE) engineers have unveiled Phase Anchor technology, a deployable system that stabilizes fractured asteroids for coordinated mining.

Hyperspace Fractures and Prismaticite: Explore volatile, time-limited rifts to locate Phased Asteroids rich in Prismaticite, a new erratic ore type. Players can test their luck with random reprocessing or choose a different base mineral for Prismaticite to reprocess into, giving them increased agency for fueling the mining industry and impacting EVE Online's player-driven economy.

Explore volatile, time-limited rifts to locate Phased Asteroids rich in Prismaticite, a new erratic ore type. Players can test their luck with random reprocessing or choose a different base mineral for Prismaticite to reprocess into, giving them increased agency for fueling the mining industry and impacting EVE Online's player-driven economy. 'Pioneer' Mining Destroyer: The first of its kind, bridging the gap between mining frigates and barges. Designed for accessibility, this ship can be piloted by Alpha clones and upgraded by Omegas, offering an accessible gateway to EVE Online's industrial gameplay.

The first of its kind, bridging the gap between mining frigates and barges. Designed for accessibility, this ship can be piloted by Alpha clones and upgraded by Omegas, offering an accessible gateway to EVE Online's industrial gameplay. 'Odysseus' Exploration Command Ship: A long-range vessel built for deep-space expeditions, enabling veteran explorers to lead extended missions into uncharted regions.

A long-range vessel built for deep-space expeditions, enabling veteran explorers to lead extended missions into uncharted regions. Mining UI/UX Overhaul: Mining cycles are faster and more immersive, featuring a refreshed scanning overlay and a 2D ore availability map. The tactical, easy-to-read 2D map provides capsuleers with improved system visualization, clear jump ranges, and dual data overlays, offering precise navigation and sharper insights for exploration. Both 2D and 3D maps will feature ore availability indicators, enhanced data readability, and customizable scales for greater clarity in every view.

Mining cycles are faster and more immersive, featuring a refreshed scanning overlay and a 2D ore availability map. The tactical, easy-to-read 2D map provides capsuleers with improved system visualization, clear jump ranges, and dual data overlays, offering precise navigation and sharper insights for exploration. Both 2D and 3D maps will feature ore availability indicators, enhanced data readability, and customizable scales for greater clarity in every view. Mining Mutaplasmids and Critical Hits: New customization and yield-boosting systems make resource extraction more unpredictable, engaging, and rewarding.

New customization and yield-boosting systems make resource extraction more unpredictable, engaging, and rewarding. PLEX Transaction Logs: Personal PLEX histories introduce transparency to the in-game economy.

Personal PLEX histories introduce transparency to the in-game economy. Carrier Balancing and Visual Refresh: Empire carriers receive notable balance adjustments and updated visuals in response to player feedback.

