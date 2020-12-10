EVE Online Kicks Off Their Winter Nexus Event Today

CCP Games has officially launched their Winter nexus event into EVE Online, giving players a little holiday fun. And by fun, we mean sheer terror with ice and snow in space. From now until January 5th, you'll be able to experience a couple of new challenges and events including a 13 Days of Nexus login campaign, a revamped Chilling Spree, Yoiul Festival-themed Abyssal Proving Grounds, wintery daily challenges, and a few other surprises that may or may not happen on the holiday. You can read the full details here.

Volatile Ice Storms

Exclusive to the Winter Nexus holiday season, Volatile Ice Storms will appear and travel between systems in High, Low, and Null Security space, bringing specific environmental effects and content. With this seasonal weather come the Wightstorm combat sites, hacking sites, and ice mining sites. Rewards include valuable Overseers' Effects, hundreds of festive ship SKINs, limited-time Cerebral Accelerators, rare faction modules, and blueprints for the new Rapture pirate implant set. The Wightstorm Fleet has been drawn from the vast reserves of Sansha's Nation to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the appearance of Metaliminal Volatile Ice Storms across New Eden, and the strength of these fleets will depend on which part of space they are encountered in.

EVE Online: 13 Days Of Nexus

From 11:00 UTC on 10 December to 11:00 UTC on 5 January, you can log in to EVE Online daily and get free rewards as part of the 13 Days of Nexus event! Rewards for Alpha pilots include many of the gorgeous Aurora Universalis ship SKINs, Ice Storm Filaments, Quafe Zero, 80,000 Skill Points, fireworks and snowball crates, plus Stormchaser character apparel. Omega pilots get all of the Alpha rewards plus more Aurora Universalis SKINs, a whopping 250,000 Skill Points, a Cerebral Accelerator, more Filaments, and more Stormchaser apparel! Remember, you must log in on at least 13 days of the event to claim all the rewards, but those days need not be consecutive.