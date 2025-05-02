Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Online: Legion

EVE Online: Legion Expansion Revealed For Late May

EVE Online: Legion is the next major expansion coming to the title, bringing freelance jobs, two new warships, and more later this month

Article Summary EVE Online: Legion expansion launches late May, introducing exciting new features and gameplay changes

Two powerful warships debut: the Triglavian Babaroga marauder and the Angel Cartel Sarathiel dreadnought

Freelance jobs offer new player-driven opportunities to earn reputation and join corporate conflicts

Enhanced alliance sovereignty, Corporation Palette, ship balancing, and map improvements reshape New Eden

CCP Games revealed the next major expansion for EVE Online, as Legion will be coming out later this month. One of the more interesting expansions we've seen in a while, the game will be getting two new massive warships added to the mix, as well as a boost to the Alliance, new freelance gigs, and more. We have more info below and the latest trailer above, as it is currently set to launch on May 27. 2025.

EVE Online: Legion

Two fearsome warships are poised to redefine the battlefield. The Babaroga, a cutting-edge Triglavian Tech II marauder, channels devastating entropic disintegrators and activates a bastion module that delivers game-changing subcapital DPS: perfect for those who dominate through precision and power. Meanwhile, the Sarathiel, a fierce and agile Angel Cartel dreadnought, rains down long-range capital-class destruction with massive bonuses to projectile damage and fall-off. The only dreadnought capable of using a Capital Micro Jump Drive in siege mode, the Sarathiel is a true terror in fast-moving frontline warfare.

As fresh blood flows into New Eden, the ability to manage and develop nullsec space through the Equinox Sovereignty Suite evolves with greater control, new exploration opportunities, and strategic flexibility. Alliances can now expand and entrench their influence in more nuanced ways – fortifying systems, exploiting resources, and shaping the future borders of power. The new Corporation Palette allows players to unify their visual identity and fly under shared colors – projecting influence across regions as the battlefield reshapes around them.

