EVE Online To Erect Physical Monument In Iceland You can have the name of your character from EVE Online etched into a real-world monument in Iceland for the game's 20th Anniversary.

CCP Games has revealed a new way you can help celebrate your character in EVE Online as they are going to erect a real-world monument to the game in Iceland. The company revealed the monument you see below, as they will be dedicating this to all of the people who helped make the game a success over the past 20 years, as they have taken this Sigurður Guðmundsson sculpture in Reykjavík, created in 2014 and made mostly of highly polished stainless steel, and will be inscribing the names of player's characters on a brand new expansion to the monument. We have a snippet of the info below as to how you can get yours in the mix, as you can read more about it on their website.

"The Worlds Within A World EVE Monument in Reykjavík, Iceland, is an awe-inspiring tribute to dedicated EVE Online pilots that was created as part of the celebrations around EVE's 10th anniversary and is engraved with over half a million names for all to admire. Now, for the first time in 10 years, you have the rare opportunity to add your character's name to the monument and forever join the legends of New Eden in being immortalized!"

"To have your character's name engraved on the monumental expansion, make sure to have an active Omega account on May 6th, 2023 (in any time zone), and your character with the highest amount of Skill Points will forever stand alongside the legends of New Eden. If you're already among those immortalized on the monument, your loyalty for also being an Omega pilot on 6 May 2023 will be additionally honored with a prestigious titan chevron icon on the monument. Also, for those already on the monument, you will be given the opportunity to choose which character to use for engraving in case there is a different character you have that has more Skill Points now than ten years ago. The expanded monument will be revealed at Fanfest 2023, with all tiles on the current monument renewed, along with an updated webpage that'll allow you to zero in on the coordinates of the tile containing your legacy."