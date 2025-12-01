Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monument Valley 3, ustwo games

Monument Valley 3: The Garden of Life Arrives This Week

Monument Valley 3 has some new content available right now as The Garden of Life update has gone live across multiple platforms

Article Summary Monument Valley 3 releases The Garden of Life update with four new story chapters to explore.

Discover breathtaking puzzles, hidden Memory challenges, and striking landscapes in the new content.

Guide Noor on her biggest adventure yet, featuring mind-bending illusions and art-inspired worlds.

The Garden of Life update is free for all players and unlocks after finishing the main game.

Indie game developer and publisher Ustwo Games has released a new free update for Monument Valley 3, as The Garden of Life is available now. The update provides new story content that takes you through new areas with even more amazing landscapes and art, along with new puzzles and more to check out. We have some details and a trailer here as the content is now live.

The Garden of Life

This continuation of Noor's voyage features four breathtaking new chapters, each filled with mind-bending puzzles to solve. Grow your village, form emotional bonds with your community, and seek out additional hidden puzzles waiting to be discovered.

Four new additional story chapters to Noor's voyage, with some of the most inspiring and beautiful puzzles in the Monument Valley series.

A series of bonus Memory puzzles for you to discover across the hub world.

Free for all players – it will be available after completing the main game.

Monument Valley 3

Set sail for a world-changing adventure as you guide Noor in their quest through a series of mind-bending illusions and atmospheric puzzles, all inspired by real world art and architecture. Can you unlock the secrets of the mysterious world – and the meaning behind the Sacred Light?

A Monumental Return : Experience Monument Valley 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with Keyboard and Mouse or gamepad.

: Experience 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with Keyboard and Mouse or gamepad. Noor's Biggest Adventure : Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms.

: Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms. A World That Evolves : Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor's surroundings.

: Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor's surroundings. Set Sail for Adventure : Take control of Noor's boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a Monument Valley first.

: Take control of Noor's boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a first. Living, Breathing Art : Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, Monument Valley 3 is a breathtaking visual experience.

: Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, 3 is a breathtaking visual experience. A Continually Growing Experience: Console and PC players will enjoy the full story at launch, with major chapter updates to come in the future, bringing new puzzles, chapters and surprises for the first time in the series.

