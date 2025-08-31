Posted in: Activision, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade Activision Collection 1

Evercade Announces Activision Collection 1 For 2026

Evercade will be diving deep into the Activision archives for a new collection, set to arrive on their special cartridge next year

Article Summary Evercade adds Activision Collection 1, featuring 15 classic games from the 8 and 16-bit eras.

Titles include favorites like Pitfall!, River Raid, Enduro, Beamrider, Megamania, and more.

Each game is faithfully preserved for play on physical Evercade cartridges, with pre-orders open now.

Experience iconic Atari, NES, and SEGA Master System hits in one retro gaming collection for 2026 release.

The latest collection of retro video games announced for Evercade will have an active name attached to it, as Activision Collection 1 is on the way. This is 15 games from their 8 and 16-bit eras, including many titles you'll recignize from Atari, NES, and SEGA Master System. You can read everything that is included in this collection below, as they set is currently up for pre-order with an unknown 2026 release date.

Evercade Activision Collection 1

his cartridge release, and the further two releases scheduled for 2026, highlight Activision's pioneering role in shaping early home gaming, bringing together some of its most popular and innovative games to the Evercade physical cartridge ecosystem. This first collection celebrates some of the most beloved and influential games of the early home console era, offering a mix of high-speed racing, intense action, platforming challenges, and unique arcade-style gameplay. Each title has been faithfully preserved, allowing players to experience them as they were meant to be played. From the thrilling vine-swinging action of Pitfall! to the high-speed aerial combat of River Raid, and the strategic depth of Starmaster, this collection delivers a diverse range of gaming experiences. Racing fans will enjoy classics like Enduro and Grand Prix, while action lovers can test their reflexes in Megamania and Demon Attack.

Beamrider : You are the Beamrider! Demolish the alien forces and liberate the Earth from the 99-sector Restrictor Shield in this awesome Activision shoot 'em up, now on Evercade.

You are the Beamrider! Demolish the alien forces and liberate the Earth from the 99-sector Restrictor Shield in this awesome Activision shoot 'em up, now on Evercade. Crackpots: There's a bug in the system in this Activision hit, now on Evercade. As the brave Potsy, take potshots at the invading insects before they eat you out of house and home!

There's a bug in the system in this Activision hit, now on Evercade. As the brave Potsy, take potshots at the invading insects before they eat you out of house and home! Demon Attack: One of the most beloved fixed shooters from the early days of gaming comes to Evercade! Can you survive a full 84 waves in this Activision classic?

One of the most beloved fixed shooters from the early days of gaming comes to Evercade! Can you survive a full 84 waves in this Activision classic? Enduro: Fasten your seatbelt for the ride of your life in this legendary Activision racer for Evercade. Drive as fast as you can, as long as you can, but beware the rapidly changing weather and road conditions!

Fasten your seatbelt for the ride of your life in this legendary Activision racer for Evercade. Drive as fast as you can, as long as you can, but beware the rapidly changing weather and road conditions! Fishing Derby: You'll be hooked on this competitive classic from Activision, now for Evercade. Cast your line and reel in the biggest catch you can against the clock, but watch out for the shark!

You'll be hooked on this competitive classic from Activision, now for Evercade. Cast your line and reel in the biggest catch you can against the clock, but watch out for the shark! Freeway: Why did the chicken cross the road? Because it made for a fun game! See how many times you can cross a busy freeway against the clock, either solo or against a friend in this Activision gem for Evercade.

Why did the chicken cross the road? Because it made for a fun game! See how many times you can cross a busy freeway against the clock, either solo or against a friend in this Activision gem for Evercade. Grand Prix: Put the pedal to the metal in this Activision smash hit, now for Evercade. Beat the clock and your rival drivers across four challenging courses.

Put the pedal to the metal in this Activision smash hit, now for Evercade. Beat the clock and your rival drivers across four challenging courses. MegaMania: It's a space nightmare in this Activision masterpiece, now on Evercade! Blast burgers, cookies, bugs and more, and don't give in to the pressure!

It's a space nightmare in this Activision masterpiece, now on Evercade! Blast burgers, cookies, bugs and more, and don't give in to the pressure! Pitfall!: Activision's genre-defining platformer comes to Evercade. As the brave Pitfall Harry, you have 32 treasures to find across 255 deadly screens! Are you up to the challenge?

Activision's genre-defining platformer comes to Evercade. As the brave Pitfall Harry, you have 32 treasures to find across 255 deadly screens! Are you up to the challenge? Private Eye: Henri Le Fiend is up to no good, and it's up to you to stop him in this Activision action adventure. Track down evidence and stolen items, but watch out for Le Fiend's devious henchmen!

Henri Le Fiend is up to no good, and it's up to you to stop him in this Activision action adventure. Track down evidence and stolen items, but watch out for Le Fiend's devious henchmen! River Raid: Brave the River of No Return in this Activision shoot 'em up legend for Evercade. Blast enemy tankers, helicopters, fuel depots, jets and bridges, and survive as long as you can!

Brave the River of No Return in this Activision shoot 'em up legend for Evercade. Blast enemy tankers, helicopters, fuel depots, jets and bridges, and survive as long as you can! Sky Jinks: Take to the skies and prove your piloting skills in this Activision air race, now for Evercade! Weave between the pylons to complete the course, but watch out for errant balloonists and tall trees!

Take to the skies and prove your piloting skills in this Activision air race, now for Evercade! Weave between the pylons to complete the course, but watch out for errant balloonists and tall trees! Space Shuttle: A Journey Into Space: Did you ever want to be an astronaut as a kid? It's not an easy job, as you'll discover in Activision's ambitious and in-depth Shuttle simulation for Evercade!

Did you ever want to be an astronaut as a kid? It's not an easy job, as you'll discover in Activision's ambitious and in-depth Shuttle simulation for Evercade! StarMaster: The starbases are in danger! Fire up the warp engines and blast the enemy forces into oblivion in this classic Activision space sim for Evercade.

The starbases are in danger! Fire up the warp engines and blast the enemy forces into oblivion in this classic Activision space sim for Evercade. Tennis: Anyone for tennis? Take on the Activision computer pro or a friend in this simple but addictive sports sim for Evercade!

