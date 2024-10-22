Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade

Evercade Announces Toaplan Arcade 4 Collection For December

Evercade revealed a new retro games collection on the way as the company revealed Toaplan Arcade 4 Collection is coming in December

Article Summary Evercade unveils Toaplan Arcade 4 Collection with six classic games for December release.

Collection features iconic Toaplan titles, many debuting on home consoles and handhelds.

Pre-orders begin October 30, with exciting action-packed titles for retro gaming fans.

Includes popular games like Dogyuun, Grind Stormer, Knuckle Bash, and others.

Evercade has revealed the next retro games collection coming to their platform, as players will soon be able to get the Toaplan Arcade 4 Collection. As it has been in the past with the previous three cartridge collections they put out, this one adds six more all-action arcade titles from Japanese developer Toaplan. Some of these haven't been in any other collections or released to the public beyond their initial release in any way until now. We have more info about the collection for you below, along with a trailer above, as pre-orders for this one will go up on October 30, with an eventual physical release happening sometime in December.

Toaplan Arcade 4 Collection

This new cartridge continues Evercade's collaboration with the famed arcade developer Toaplan, offering players six iconic titles that defined an era of shoot 'em ups and unique arcade experiences. Many of these games are well-known in the retro gaming community and are making their debut on a home console or handheld device for the first time through this Evercade collection. From vertical shooters like Dogyuun and Grind Stormer to the whimsical platformer Pipi's & Bibi's, this collection offers a diverse array of Toaplan's arcade magic, accessible to Evercade fans at home or on the go.

Dogyuun – An intense vertical-scrolling shooter filled with powerful upgrades and fast-paced action.

– An intense vertical-scrolling shooter filled with powerful upgrades and fast-paced action. Grind Stormer – A critically acclaimed shooter offering a dual gameplay style with both "Grind" and "Storm" modes.

– A critically acclaimed shooter offering a dual gameplay style with both "Grind" and "Storm" modes. Knuckle Bash – A quirky beat 'em up with unique character designs and over-the-top action.

– A quirky beat 'em up with unique character designs and over-the-top action. Pipi's & Bibi's – A mischievous platformer with daring challenges, offering a fun and lighthearted arcade adventure.

– A mischievous platformer with daring challenges, offering a fun and lighthearted arcade adventure. Snow Bros 2 – The sequel to the much-loved Snow Bros, with new characters and co-op gameplay.

– The sequel to the much-loved Snow Bros, with new characters and co-op gameplay. Sky Shark (8-bit version) – A classic shoot 'em up, now presented in its 8-bit version for a nostalgic retro twist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!